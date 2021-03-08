The city of Jacksonville invites residents to a State of the City presentation beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
The presentation will include information regarding current city affairs, a vision of what the city hopes to accomplish in the near future, as well as a report from the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
The presentation will be given in the multi-purpose building of People’s Church, 14089 US 79 E, and will also be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
A link to the Jacksonville city YouTube channel can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, on the Government drop down tab. The online channel can be accessed directly at youtube.com/channel/UCwmPHPKXbKbGKH4IFKrEX0Q.
