A Jacksonville teen was arrested on the charge of manslaughter in relation to a shooting that took place Friday evening, July 3, at an apartment in Tyler.
Christopher Wansley, 17, of Jacksonville, was arrested Sunday July 4 and booked into the Smith County Jail. He was released on $250,000 bond the same day, according to Smith County Jail records.
The incident, considered a reckless discharge by police, resulted in another 17-year-old being shot. Though not identified by name, the victim was Wansley’s cousin, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
A third person was confirmed present in the apartment, located at 205 Chimney Rock Drive, during the time of the incident. The name of the third individual, a 19-year-old, has not been disclosed.
