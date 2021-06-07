Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham will proclaim Jacksonville as Tomatoville in celebration of the 37th Annual Tomato Fest happening this Saturday, June 12, in downtown Jacksonville. The proclamation will occur at 2 p.m. today, June 7, at City Hall.
Also today, beginning at 6 pm, will be the Family First 6th Annual Dodgeball Challenge at John Alexander Gym. For additional information on the dodgeball tournament, contact (903) 284-6105.
Check out the website, jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest, for a complete listing of activities scheduled for Tomato Fest.
