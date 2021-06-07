IMG_0410.JPG

Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham will proclaim Jacksonville as Tomatoville in celebration of the 37th Annual Tomato Fest happening this Saturday, June 12, in downtown Jacksonville.  The proclamation will occur at 2 p.m. today, June 7, at City Hall. 

Also today, beginning at 6 pm, will be the Family First 6th Annual Dodgeball Challenge at John Alexander Gym. For additional information on the dodgeball tournament, contact (903) 284-6105.

Check out the website, jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest, for a complete listing of activities scheduled for Tomato Fest.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you