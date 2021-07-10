The city of Jacksonville is slated to hold a public hearing during the regular session of the city council set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The hearing is to receive public input on a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinances, removing and replacing the present sign regulations with new statutes.
The proposed sign regulations can be viewed by visiting jacksonvilletx.org/AgendaCenter and downloading the June 8 agenda. The sign ordinance, postponed from that meeting, was listed as item 11 and can be located on pages 73-109.
City council will also consider a special use permit to allow a residence in a commercial building at 569 N. Ragsdale, according to the proposed agenda posted earlier this week to the city’s website.
Other action items to be considered for approval include:
• The appraisal district budget;
• The granting of a utility easement under Lake Jacksonville;
• Approval of revised hotel occupancy tax grant guidelines and application;
• A tender agreement with FCCI Insurance Company;
• Authorizing the city manager and city attorney to negotiate and for city manager to execute a completion contract with GM Roberts, Inc. for work on the water treatment plant Clearwell rehabilitation and
• The consent agenda, consisting of the minutes of previous meetings, a $2,500 property tax refund and the sale of surplus equipment, furniture and fixtures.
Discussion items include a street and infrastructure project and a roadbotics street assessment project.
The council is set to meet in executive session under government code 551.072 real property – pending possible litigation. The council will reconvene in open meeting if any action is to be taken as a result of executive consultation.
The agenda for the July 13 Jacksonville city council meeting can be viewed on the city’s website, jacksonvilletxorg/AgendaCenter.
