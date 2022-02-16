The city of Jacksonville has scheduled a formal grand opening event for the new public safety complex located at 911 S. Bolton. The public is invited to attend at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4.
The event will feature comments by city officials, light refreshments and tours of the facility.
The public safety complex houses the police and fire departments, EMS and dispatch operations.
Groundbreaking for the facility took place June 17, 2020, and construction was originally expected to be completed in July 2021.
Due to supply chain issues and other complications the completion of the complex was delayed. The police department was not able to move to the new location until January of this year, with the fire department soon following.
“Speaking on behalf of the city, we’re thrilled to have this new home for police and fire,” City Manager James Hubbard said. “I think it was a visionary decision by our city council to provide them a really top-notch facility to replace both the former central fire station on S. Main as well as the former police station on Larissa St. and to bring those two services together with centralized dispatch and operations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.