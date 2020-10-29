The city of Jacksonville will be hosting a town hall style meeting. This meeting will be held in person at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce Street.
Items to be presented and public comment received:
1. The Texas Boating Access Grant awarded to the city of Jacksonville;
2. Improvements to the concession stand, beach, swimming areas, existing boat ramp and other improvement in same area.
3. Disposition and future use of land owned by the city of Jacksonville adjacent to the dam; LOT BLK C CALLED KIWANIS PUBLIC AREA SOUTH SHORE 1000’ FRONTAGE, A 253 BLK 1867 TR 3 H C EVANS LAKE F 08, and A 813 BLK 1868 TR 11 C SCHNEIDER E09 or portions thereof, per CCAD.
Public comments may also be made in writing by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, by sending an email to comments@jacksonvilletx.org. All relevant comments will be shared with the Jacksonville city council.
Notice is hereby given that a possible quorum of the city council of Jacksonville, Texas, may attend the town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Norman Activity Center. No action will be taken on any city business.
