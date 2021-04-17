After conference in executive session during the April 12 meeting of the city council, council members voted to sell the former city hall building at 301 E. Commerce through the bidding process. Jacksonville city offices have been located in the new facility at 315 S. Ragsdale since Nov. 2016. The former city hall has been vacant since that time.
In recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorhan proclaimed April 11-17 as Jacksonville Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
“The safety of our police officers and firefighters is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens who telephone the Jacksonville Police Department’s emergency communications center,” Gorham stated.
Gorham then presented the official certificate of proclamation to Police Communications Supervisor Lisa Jernigan.
Police Chief Joe Williams reported 12,000 911 calls and 30,000 calls for service had been handled by the telecommunications team.
In a separate recognition, Williams announced Cody Rodriguez had made corporal.
Rodriguez has been with the department a little over the year and came to the city from the sheriff’s office.
“Cody’s a super great guy, a great steal from the sheriff’s office,” Williams said. “He competed against other officers here for the position of corporal.”
Two independent hearings, for a zone change and a special use permit, were both withdrawn by those making the requests.
The zone change was requested for property in the 1400 block of Myrtle Drive, altering the zoning from “G” Commercial to BMHW to allow for a mobile home park.
The special use permit was requested by Wesley Cannon, who desired to use a portion of a commercial business building as a residence.
Both requests were withdrawn following council discussion on whether it would be appropriate to address zoning issues before Mark Priestner completed his work reviewing the city’s current zoning and offered his recommendations on how to best implement ordinances for city growth moving forward. Priestner is the owner of Planning Concepts and was hired by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
Priestner, who was engaged to review specific sections of city code, is expected to offer his initial recommendations in June. JEDCO President James Hubbard foresees a possible contract extension with Priestner to continue with the city’s planning for future growth.
Council tabled both issues per applicants’ requests.
The consent agenda was approved in whole and included:
• Minutes of previous meetings;
• Resolution adopting the investment policy for the city;
• Resolution authorizing application for a grant in the amount of $61,000 to upgrade communications equipment;
• Purchase of furniture for the public safety complex;
• Resolution in support of the Cherokee County Airport improvements; and
• Cooperative purchasing agreement with Tarrant County.
Other action items authorized by council were change order #1 for the pubic safety complex, the purchase of police vehicles and a resolution delaying the Centerpoint grip rate increase 45 days.
