Jacksonville Tomato Fest, TOPS In Texas Rodeo canceled due to virus concerns

Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and TOPS in Texas PRCA Rodeo officials announced on Wednesday morning that both events, scheduled to take place in mid-September, have been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The rodeo was originally scheduled to take place in the third week of May, with the Tomato Fest planned for mid-June.
Both events were pushed back to the fall in hopes of an improved situation regarding COVID-19, according to a press release issued by the local Chamber.
“After meeting with Chamber leaders and city officials, due to the uncertainty of our ongoing and daily changes, it was determined to wait and celebrate Tomato Fest in June 2021,” said Tomato Fest Chairman Robin Butt. “Thanks to everyone that has put their many hours, money and volunteering into Tomato Fest as we look forward to Tomato Fest 2021!”
The next Tomato Fest is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2021.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville Rodeo Association President Byron Underwood said that his group has already started to plan for the return of the TOPS in Texas PRCA Rodeo in 2021.
“It’s with much regret and sadness that the Jacksonville Rodeo Association has voted to cancel this year’s Tops in Texas Rodeo,” he said. “We had postponed our May dates due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak to September.”
“At this time, for the safety of all our volunteers and workers, our spectators, our professional contestants and officials, sponsors and other people involved, (we feel) we must cancel this year’s event,” Underwood said. “We will begin planning stages for next year’s rodeo soon, and hope we all come through this situation stronger and better than before. Thanks for all the years that this city and community has supported our rodeo and we look forward to bringing you many more years of professional rodeo to Jacksonville”
Next year's TOPS In Texas PRCA Rodeo is scheduled to take place in the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.