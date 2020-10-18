The Texas Public Safety Commission and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw presented two Medals of Valor, one Purple Heart, 10 Lifesaving Awards, the 2020 Top Trooper Awards and a Unit Citation to department personnel. Three Director’s Awards were also presented to partner agency personnel at the PSC awards ceremony held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the DPS Tactical Training Center in Florence.
“These awards remind of us what our DPS officers do on a daily basis to willingly serve and protect the people of Texas, often under extreme conditions and in dangerous situations,” McCraw said. “Their bravery, professionalism and dedication to help their fellow Texans are a credit to this department, and we are honored to recognize them. I would also like to extend our appreciation to Trooper Javier Arana’s family for allowing us to continue honoring his legacy here at DPS through the Top Trooper program.”
Trooper Sen Smith, Texas Highway Patrol, Jacksonville, was among those recognized with a Lifesaving Award.
Smith responded to a rollover crash on Oct. 26, 2019. When he arrived, he found a woman outside of the crashed vehicle with her left arm severed above the wrist. Responding quickly, Trooper Smith applied a tourniquet to her upper arm, which immediately stopped the bleeding. Once the woman was stabilized, he kept her calm and monitored her until EMS arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.