A Jacksonville gem will resume operations Thursday when the Vanishing Texana Museum opens to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday.
According to museum curator Larry Lydick, the Vanishing Texana will follow its regular hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Like a number of other sites, the local museum was temporarily shuttered in response to a nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, which began in mid-May. However, with the easing back into regular routine as permitted by state government officials, entities recently have begun opening their doors to the public.
The hiatus, said Lydick, was an opportunity to implement changes.
“During the shutdown period, the museum staff and volunteers have been making many changes to improve the safety for our visitors, as well as enhance their experience,” he said.
“Inside, the museum has received a thorough cleaning and, as much as possible, items have been sanitized (and) some displays are rearranged to better tell their story,” Lydick said.
There's also a new area dedicated to “Jacksonville Experience is just in the beginning stages and we are hopeful the community will have items to gift/loan to expand its presence,” he added.
Meanwhile, the museum looking for volunteers to assist with several new projects.
“Commerce Street has been, and continues to be, the home to many fine businesses – t o assist future generations, the museum would like to do a history of the street,” Lydick explained, adding that volunteers would photograph the buildings, interview current owners as they document the buildings' history, then research data – such as old photos – to include in those histories.
A second project entails the creation of electronic versions of handwritten documents from the late 1800s and early 1900s which the museum possess.
“Many of these documents are written in an elegant, cursive style and can be difficult, even for those of us used to that style, to read,” he said. “The concern is that 50 years from now the general population may not be able to read these historic documents relating to our city’s history.”
“Historical note – Did you know that George Washington, and many others at that time, used script styles which were different for business and personal correspondence?” he asked.
These projects, are primarily self-paced; “no formal meetings are involved, no specific timetables to be met – Just pick a task that interests you and enjoy,” Lydick said.
To learn more about the Vanishing Texana Museum, or to volunteer, contact Curator Larry Lydick at 903-586-9616 during normal business hours or email larry.lydick@jacksonvilletx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.