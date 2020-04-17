The Jacksonville ISD Police Department is seeking information about a vehicle that crashed through gates at the Tomato Bowl Stadium about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a notice by district police, the vehicle is a white four-door Ford F-150 short-wheel based pickup, with a black tool or workbox in the bed.
It was traveling west along Wilson Street when it crashed through the gates, causing considerable damage to the front and left side of the vehicle and destroying both gates.
After the collision, the vehicle turned right on Austin Street, crossed the railroad tracks and continued on Cherokee Street – the driver of the vehicle did not stop or report the event to law enforcement, the notice stated.
Police are asking residents to contact them at 903-589-2621 or @JISDPD on Facebook – or call the Jacksonville/Cherokee County Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7867, if they have any information. The case reference number is #2004S80 Criminal Mischief (SJF).
