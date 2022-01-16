The newly elected officers include (front row, left) Tina Sorrell, president; (back row, from left) Barbara Balch, corresponding secretary; Glenda Humphreys, vice president; and Susan Jackson, recording secretary. They are pictured with outgoing president Judy Angle (lower right). Not pictured is Mary Woolery, treasurer.
Jacksonville Wednesday Study Club elects 2022 officers
