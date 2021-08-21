The city of Jacksonville held a meet and greet event Tuesday to welcome new city manager James Hubbard. The event was well-attended by many city employees, business and community leaders and residents.
Hubbard’s first official day as city manager was Friday, Aug. 13. He moves into his position as city manager from serving as the President of Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, a position he held since November 2017.
“Mayor Gorham really set us up for success with how he guided us through the transition” Hubbard said. “I would speak highly of Greg Smith throughout that whole process, too. He briefed me on everything going on and allowed for a really smooth and effective transition.”
Despite the assistance from others, Hubbard admitted the move is not without its challenges.
“When you’re going from one employee to 137 employees, you’ve got a big learning curve. But, employees are what make the job the most rewarding, as well. And they are, honestly, what allow us to carry out the will of the council and meet the needs of the community,” Hubbard said. “But I would say that just getting up to speed and building the relationships and learning and meeting my employees will certainly be the hardest part of the transition, but the best part.”
Having served the city through JEDCO, Hubbard looks forward to continued and expanded service.
“JEDCO is really a phenomenal organization and a tremendous chairman there, Darrel Dement, is leading that board. Obviously, they have only one goal to do and they do a great job at it, Hubbard said. “Now I’ll have the opportunity to hopefully effect change in a lot of other areas of the city, of course, with the council’s will and support.”
Hubbard holds a Master in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Criminology from the University of Texas at Arlington. He also has 12 years experience working in local government, including assistant city manager in Colleyville. He has participated in the development of a five-year fully funded capital improvement plan targeting critical infrastructure, focused on geographic mapping and asset management and taken part in development and charter review committees.
