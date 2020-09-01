A Jacksonville woman who abused the trust of her widowed 86-year-old stepfather by forging his name on multiple documents was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday during a hearing before 2nd Judicial District Judge R. Chris Day.
Rona Humphrey – also known as Rona Green – was charged with 34 counts of forgery. She additionally received an two-year prison sentence for possession of controlled substance, according to a release from the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
“As an agent of the government, it is my duty to protect the property of the citizens of Cherokee County,” said Davis.
Based on a case compiled in 2017-78 by Brent Dickson – a Cherokee County sheriff’s office detective who recently was appointed sheriff of the county – assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey told the court that Humphrey, 54, cashed checks, took out payday loans and obtained dental care for herself, later admitting the forgeries to agents investigating the case.
In delivering his sentence Day said that crimes committed against the elderly and against children cause him great concern, warranting greater punishment because of the vulnerable nature of these citizens, the release stated.
Humphrey, who was represented by Allen Ross of Jacksonville represented the defendant, also was ordered to pay $33,000 in restitution to the victim.
