A popular Jacksonville event has fallen victim to a national pandemic: This year's National Night Out – slated for Oct. 6 – has been canceled.
“In an abundance of caution, I have decided to cancel this year’s festivities,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. “This year, we were going to have a large gathering in the downtown area, which I hoped would have attracted well over 1,000 people, (but) I just don’t believe it wise to assemble that many people in close proximity to each other in our current environment.”
In previous years, the Jacksonville event – sponsored by the local police department – was held at Sweet Union Church and at Father's Love Ministry, along with one or two smaller neighborhood events celebrated.
National Night Out was first launched in 1984 as part of effort to raise awareness of and bolster relationships between communities and the police departments that protect them.
According to www.natw.org, approximately 16,000 communities nation-wide participate in NNO.
While this year's event has been shuttered, organizers are planning to go all out in making the 2021 event “the best National Night Out ever held in Jacksonville,” according to a release.
“We’ve already begun planning and we’ll be enlisting help from our community to make it quite the show!” Williams said.
