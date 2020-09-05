The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Aug. 25-31
Emily Adaway, 30, Colmesneil, public intoxication;
Ernest Lee Baker, 31, Jacksonville, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Shaumeion Milshay Baker, 28, Jacksonville, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
Felix Briseno Jr., 21, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Shannon Todd Brooks, 37, Rusk, burglary of a habitation, parolee hold;
Malenna Lynn Swann Dempsey, 29, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Francisco Garcia, 59, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Charles Leslie Gould Jr., 60, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family/household;
Rona Humphery Green, 54, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Donna Lingo Hack, 48, Rusk, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, open container and warrants for violating a promise to appear and for littering;
Christopher Charles Hinton, 29, Jacksonville, criminal nonsupport;
Preston Ray Lake, 32, Jacksonville, warrant for violating a bond/protective order;
Pedro Lopez-Chavez, 52, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Miguel Lopez, 43, Jacksonville, deadly conduct;
Clarence Terrell Martin, 51, Alto, sexual assault – criminal attempt, parole warrant;
Angela Martinez, 37, Jacksonville, warrant for grand theft motor,
Ryan Scott Moore, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Brandon Myers, 22, Alto, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;
John David Newland, 45, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to a family member;
Charles William Paulk, 42, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication;
Pasquale Benitez Perez, 53, Jacksonville, reckless damage or destruction, three counts of assault;
Brayan Ramirez, 18, Athens, possession of marijuana;
Kaitlyn Maye Randolph, 25, Bullard, hindering apprehension or prosecution of known felon;
Esther Randall Reggie, 36, Rusk, disorderly conduct;
Russell Richardson, 57, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Gustino Rodriguez Martinez, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Enrique Salazar-Hernandez, 35, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Jose Antonio Uribe-Mendoza, 34, Jacksonville, violating a protective order;
Simon Vasquez Jr., 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Gerardo Villalon Jr., 22, Jacksonville, warrant for assaoult/family violence; and
Elias Augustus Whitaker, 25, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury to family member, terroristic threat of family/household.
