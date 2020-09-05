Cherokee County Sheriff's Department

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Aug. 25-31

Emily Adaway, 30, Colmesneil, public intoxication;

Ernest Lee Baker, 31, Jacksonville, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Shaumeion Milshay Baker, 28, Jacksonville, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;

Felix Briseno Jr., 21, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Shannon Todd Brooks, 37, Rusk, burglary of a habitation, parolee hold;

Malenna Lynn Swann Dempsey, 29, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Francisco Garcia, 59, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Charles Leslie Gould Jr., 60, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family/household;

Rona Humphery Green, 54, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Donna Lingo Hack, 48, Rusk, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, open container and warrants for violating a promise to appear and for littering;

Christopher Charles Hinton, 29, Jacksonville, criminal nonsupport;

Preston Ray Lake, 32, Jacksonville, warrant for violating a bond/protective order;

Pedro Lopez-Chavez, 52, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Miguel Lopez, 43, Jacksonville, deadly conduct;

Clarence Terrell Martin, 51, Alto, sexual assault – criminal attempt, parole warrant;

Angela Martinez, 37, Jacksonville, warrant for grand theft motor,

Ryan Scott Moore, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Brandon Myers, 22, Alto, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;

John David Newland, 45, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury to a family member;

Charles William Paulk, 42, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication;

Pasquale Benitez Perez, 53, Jacksonville, reckless damage or destruction, three counts of assault;

Brayan Ramirez, 18, Athens, possession of marijuana;

Kaitlyn Maye Randolph, 25, Bullard, hindering apprehension or prosecution of known felon;

Esther Randall Reggie, 36, Rusk, disorderly conduct;

Russell Richardson, 57, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;

Gustino Rodriguez Martinez, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Enrique Salazar-Hernandez, 35, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Jose Antonio Uribe-Mendoza, 34, Jacksonville, violating a protective order;

Simon Vasquez Jr., 25, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Gerardo Villalon Jr., 22, Jacksonville, warrant for assaoult/family violence; and 

Elias Augustus Whitaker, 25, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury to family member, terroristic threat of family/household.

