The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Sept. 1-7
Holly Marie Chamberlain Adams, 43, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Marcelino Joey Aguilar, 19, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Madisen Bolton, 19, Whitehouse, public intoxication, consumption of alcohol by minor;
Traidrick Ray Claytor, 28, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a promise to appear, ordinance – setting bonfire without permit;
Robert Clayton, 52, Irving, assault causes bodily injury a family member;
Travis Preston Taylor Edwards, 27, Jacksonville, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Robby Lynn Foreman, 55, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
John Lewis Holman, 27, Jacksonville, deadly conduct;
Amy Marie Huttash, 29, Jacksonville, failure to identify fugitive, tampering with government record, ran stop sign, failure to appear for running stop sign, parole warrant;
Reginald Keith Jackson, 26, Lufkin, possession of marijuana;
Faith Jacobson, 18, Tyler, Public intoxication, consumption of alcohol by minor;
Lloyd Shane Kellis, 56, Jacksonville, assaults a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, injury to a child elderly/disabled – reckless bodily injury, continuous violence against the family;
Colby Lampin, 30, Flint, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense/open alcohol container;
Cameron Mitchell Lazard, 42, Troup, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, parole warrant and warrants for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/detection with vehicle, evading arrest/detection – with previous conviction;
Justin McDaniel, 31, Jacksonville, warrants for two counts of violating promise to appear and for two counts of speeding;
Charles Wayne Minchew, 47, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, parole warrant;
Nathan Neuhaus, 17, Bullard, minor in possession of false ID, public intoxication;
J. Guadalupe Palomino, 55, Jacksonville, driving intoxicated – second offense;
Frank Mark Pope Jr., 50, Rusk, aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon;
Rhett Presley, 19, Frankston, driving while intoxicated;
Osiel Reyes, 19, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Landon Tarrant, 19, Frankston, public intoxication, consumption of alcohol by minor;
Juan Pablo Valencia, 42, Jacksonville, two counts of aggravated assault causes bodily injury to family member;
Douglas Vanderhyde, 24, Rusk, public intoxication;
Edward Moses Vasquez, 27, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – third or more offense, DPS failure to appear, no driver's license;
Oscar Robert Voss, 40, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Dustin Wayne Walker, 26, Jacksonville, no motor vehicle liability insurance, display expired license plate, failure to appear; and
Odell Wesley, 47, Corsicana, possession of a controlled substance.
