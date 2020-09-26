The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Sept. 15-21
Quincey Allen, 35, Rusk, two counts of assault causes bodily;
Deandre Marquie Argumon, 35, Wells, unauthorized use of a vehicle, public intoxication, parole hold;
Elaina Cheyanne Brewer, 19, Douglass, possession of a controlled substance;
Robert Brown Jr., 72, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Matthew Glen Chandler, 29, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;
Bonifacio Delangel, 54, Alto, assault causes bodily injury to family members;
Dwight Williams Eubanks, 26, Troup, possession of a controlled substance;
William Lee Fields, 47, Jacksonville, Criminal Trespass, failure to appear, vehicle without required equipment, open container, warrant for no motor vehicle liability insurance – third offense;
Marquarly Derand Ford, 26, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Bradley Kenneth Freed, 43, Jacksonville, warrant for contempt of court – disobedience;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, 40, Saint Augustine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of driving while license invalid, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Darrin R. Gesford, 35, Alto, assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, warrants for no driver's license and for failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Valerie Dawn Gonzales, 30, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Coby Ryan Henderson, 31, Seagoville, release of surety for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and for three counts of driving while intoxicated – second offense, failure to appear for three counts of driving while intoxicated – second offense;
Angelina Jaco, 39, Jacksonville, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration;
Michael Paul Lavender, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Christopher Ramiro Maldonado, 27, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second- offense;
Baleigh Elizabeth Moore, 20, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Ronald Eugene Morris, 27, Jacksonville, failure to identify fugitive, riding four-wheeler on public roadway, violating a promise to appear, warrant for failure to appear for the contempt of court;
Dakota Marcel Pace, 27, Jacksonville, obstruction or retaliation, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/dissension, violating a promise to appear, failure to ID, drunk in public, assault/family violence, failure to appear for resisting arrest, search or transport and for two counts of failure to identify fugitive;
Gustavo Arellano Sotelo, 20, Jacksonville, felony bail jumping and failure to appear, driving while intoxicated – second offense, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance;
Byron Allen Starr, 65, Tool, failure to comply with sex offenders' duty to register;
Jessi Dawn Strey, 25, Jacksonville, warrant for theft;
Canyon Ray Thiel, 19, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, minor in consumption of alcohol by minor;
Nelsie Jean Wagner, 64, Jacksonville, criminal mischief; and
Christopher Dylon Willis, 28, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
