Cherokee County Sheriff's Department

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Sept. 15-21

Quincey Allen, 35, Rusk, two counts of assault causes bodily;

Deandre Marquie Argumon, 35, Wells, unauthorized use of a vehicle, public intoxication, parole hold;

Elaina Cheyanne Brewer, 19, Douglass, possession of a controlled substance;

Robert Brown Jr., 72, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Matthew Glen Chandler, 29, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;

Bonifacio Delangel, 54, Alto, assault causes bodily injury to family members;

Dwight Williams Eubanks, 26, Troup, possession of a controlled substance;

William Lee Fields, 47, Jacksonville, Criminal Trespass, failure to appear, vehicle without required equipment, open container, warrant for no motor vehicle liability insurance – third offense;

Marquarly Derand Ford, 26, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Bradley Kenneth Freed, 43, Jacksonville, warrant for contempt of court – disobedience;

Joshua Lynn Gattis, 40, Saint Augustine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of driving while license invalid, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Darrin R. Gesford, 35, Alto, assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, warrants for no driver's license and for failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Valerie Dawn Gonzales, 30, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Jose Pedro Guerrero, 23, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Coby Ryan Henderson, 31, Seagoville, release of surety for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and for three counts of driving while intoxicated – second offense, failure to appear for three counts of driving while intoxicated – second offense;

Angelina Jaco, 39, Jacksonville, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration;

Michael Paul Lavender, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Christopher Ramiro Maldonado, 27, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second- offense;

Baleigh Elizabeth Moore, 20, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Ronald Eugene Morris, 27, Jacksonville, failure to identify fugitive, riding four-wheeler on public roadway, violating a promise to appear, warrant for failure to appear for the contempt of court; 

Dakota Marcel Pace, 27, Jacksonville, obstruction or retaliation, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/dissension, violating a promise to appear, failure to ID, drunk in public, assault/family violence, failure to appear for resisting arrest, search or transport and for two counts of failure to identify fugitive;

Gustavo Arellano Sotelo, 20, Jacksonville, felony bail jumping and failure to appear, driving while intoxicated – second offense, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance;

Byron Allen Starr, 65, Tool, failure to comply with sex offenders' duty to register; 

Jessi Dawn Strey, 25, Jacksonville, warrant for theft;

Canyon Ray Thiel, 19, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, minor in consumption of alcohol by minor;

Nelsie Jean Wagner, 64, Jacksonville, criminal mischief; and

Christopher Dylon Willis, 28, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

