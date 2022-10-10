Dr. Scott Acton, a physicist and expert on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, will give a public science lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Apache Rooms of Rogers Student Center, on the Tyler Junior College main campus.
Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. The event is held in partnership between the TJC science center and the TJC STEM Club.
During his lecture, Acton will share his expertise as the wavefront sensing and controls scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope, including some of its more recent images of the depths of space.
At 7:30 p.m., he will be available for questions during a reception and star party at the TJC Earth and Space Science Center. Telescopes will be set up outside and a James Webb-related star talk will be presented in the center’s Hudnall Planetarium.
Acton is currently a staff consultant at Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp., where he has worked for the past 20 years. He previously worked in the field of adaptive optics for the W.M. Keck Observatory in Waimea, Hawaii, and for Lockheed Missiles and Space Company.
He studied physics at Abilene Christian University, earned his Ph.D. in physics from Texas Tech, and served as a postdoc researcher at the Kiepenheuer Institute for Solar Physics in Germany. He resides in Colorado.
For more information about the James Webb Space Telescope or to view pictures captured by the telescope, webb.nasa.gov.
For more information about Tyler Junior College, visit tjc.edu.
