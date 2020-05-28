JCPenny re-opens half of its East Texas locations

After being forced to temporarily close its stores in mid March due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), JCPenny has started the process of gradually re-opening a portion of its units.
It's business as usual for 304 JCPenny locations, including stores in Tyler (4401 S. Broadway) and Longview — JCPenny locations in Palestine and Lufkin remain closed at this time.
Five additional locations are offering contact-free curbside pickup only.
JCPenny executive vice president of stores Jim DePaul said in a media release that the company has received a bevy of positive feedback as shoppers return to the stores, albeit with safety measures in place.
“We’ve now reopened a third of our stores and to do this, we’re operating differently and taking a strategic and consistent approach, keeping associate and customer safety as our top priority,” DePaul said. “We are excited to welcome back our loyal customers and dedicated associates, and we are so grateful to our associates for helping us navigate through this environment as we build on our long history and continue the JCPenney story.”
JCPenny officials are continuing to monitor CDC guidelines, as well as mandates issued by state and local authorities, taking extra precautions and striving to exceed those recommendations.
All re-opened stores now feature designated shopping hours (11 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays and Fridays) for the at-risk shoppers, which include senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlining health concerns.
JCPenny is also offering all customers in the re-opened units contactless checkout from customers' mobile devices via barcode and contact-free curbside pickup.
Some of the steps that have been taken to protect store associates include providing hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.
Shift schedules have been staggered to minimize associate contact, implemented enhanced store cleanings with a focus on high-touch areas and installed plexiglass shields at the registers.
Social distancing and safety signage are also a part of the new norm at JCPenny.
The company expects to re-open nearly 200 additional stores by Wednesday.
