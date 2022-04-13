JD Thompson fires no-hitter, Rusk rolls Palestine, 10-0

RUSK - JD Thompson recorded a complete game no-hitter in Rusk's 10-0 romp over Palestine on Tuesday night at Eagle Park.
Thompson, a Vanderbilt signee, went the distance (5 innings, run rule), struck out eight and walked one batter.
Stephen F. Austin signee Will Dixon went 3-4 at the plate and drove in a run.
Caleb Ferrera belted a double and had two RBI while Mason Trowbridge stroked a triple for the Eagles, who will visit Palestine on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Wade Williams and Tarrant Sunday had base hits and drove in two runs apiece.
Brett Rawlinson and Mason Cirkel added a base hit and a RBI each.
The Eagles had 10 hits in the contest.
Rusk (8-12, 4-1) maintained a one game lead over Hudson, Carthage and Jasper in the district standings.
