The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation presented a check to Prosperity Bank to assist with funding the institution’s new parking lot.
Prosperity Bank, 203 Neches St., had applied for funds through JEDCO’s Operation Facelift, a façade program that assists businesses with exterior improvements and revitalization.
The parking lot, located just east of the bank building, was previously used for a temporary center of operations from which business could be conducted while the bank underwent renovations.
The lot was cleaned up and the parking space created after the bank reopened in their current location once renovations were complete. The spruced up space creates appeal and provides parking for downtown events, the public library and events held at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
For information on the services provided by Prosperity Bank, visit prosperitybankusa.com.
To learn more about JEDCO or Operation Facelift, visit jacksonvilletxedc.com or contact the JEDCO office by phone, 903-586-2102, or by email, jedco@jedcotx.com.
