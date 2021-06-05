The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation continues to work quietly to improve the city’s economic environment and overall appeal to new businesses and corporations.
Established in 1995 by the voters of Jacksonville, JEDCO is a Type B corporation governed by state law and operates on revenue from a half-cent sales tax. JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville city council.
On Tuesday, June 1, it was announced a new Super 1 Foods store is coming to Jacksonville, with the company breaking ground in mid-June.
The same day, the JEDCO board met in regular monthly session. The group voted to allocate an amount up to $50,000 to Brookshire Grocery Company for the acquisition of real property and improvements to support the construction of the Super 1 grocery store. This decision will have to be approved by the city council and is expected to be on the agenda for the Tuesday, June 8, meeting of the council.
A larger portion of the meeting was spent on discussion of the downtown sidewalk project.
JEDCO was approved for a Texas Department of Agriculture Downtown Revitalization Grant of $500,000, for which JEDCO would add $75,000.
Preliminary engineering work had been completed and discussed. The extent of the initial plans included sidewalks along East Commerce Street beginning at Bolton Street, eastward to Main Street, and south along Main Street. The west side of Main Street from East Commerce to E. Rusk Street/US 79. The project only included the northern block of the east side of Main Street, extending from East Commerce to the alley between Ritual and Mariscos 7 Mares.
Discussion included adding the remaining portion of Main Street to create a uniform look, as well as the possibility of future lighting. The board directed the Schaumburg & Polk, Inc., the engineering firm for the project, to expand the parameters of the project to include the remaining portion of Main Street. The board also requested conduit for future lighting be included in the plans.
“I’m hoping that SPI, the engineering firm, will come back with another update with revised cost estimates, and then at that point our budget’s a little bit closer to being firmed up for next fiscal year as well and hopefully we can move forward,” JEDCO President James Hubbard said.
The project is expected to exceed the amount of the Texas Department of Agriculture Grant. While nothing was finalized regarding the cost overrun, the board appeared to be in favor of moving forward with the project as discussed. With revised cost estimates and a budget process closer to finalization, the board will be better able to determine what can feasibly be completed.
It was mentioned by Hubbard that the downtown revitalization grants had been successful and with fewer locations available there would be fewer of those grants to be awarded, freeing a portion of the budget.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the JEDCO board of directors is set for July 6.
