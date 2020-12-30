The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) approved a professional services agreement with Tyler-based, Planning Concepts, at the Nov. 3 meeting. The firm, led by principal planner Mark Priestner, specializes in assisting municipalities with urban and land use planning initiatives. Per the initial six-month agreement, Planning Concepts began working with JEDCO and City leaders in December 2020.
“The signs of growth are all around town; fresh dirt turning, demolition, and the construction of new homes and businesses”, said JEDCO Chairman Darrell Dement. “It is important JEDCO take an increasingly active role in how the community develops and prepares for the success ahead”.
Pending a thorough review of existing development regulations and processes, Planning Concepts will recommend revisions and amendments. The firm will provide expertise related to the creation of additional ordinances to increase the attractiveness of the built environment and strategically guide development. Priestner will lean heavily on direction from elected and appointed officials to craft, and effectively implement, updates tailored to compliment Jacksonville.
“I look forward to working with Planning Concepts, JEDCO, and my fellow councilmembers throughout this process”, said Mayor Randy Gorham. “Working to improve Jacksonville for the present and future is an honor”.
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) was established in 1995 by the voters of Jacksonville. JEDCO is a Type B corporation governed by State Law and operates on revenue from a ½ cent sales tax. JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville City Council.
