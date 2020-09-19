JEDCO kicks off inaugural workforce training program

JEDCO President James Hubbard (right) leads a 60-hour leadership and soft skills training program for first-line supervisors working in manufacturing environments. The Jacksonville entity recently launched an initiative to provide business and workforce training locally, with instruction by Hubbard and staff from Tyler Junior College, which is partnering in the program. The inaugural session began Sept. 15 in newly renovated space at JEDCO's 309 E. Commerce St. location.