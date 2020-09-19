JEDCO kicks off inaugural workforce training program

A new workforce training program launched by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation to help meet current and projected needs of area businesses, kicked off Tuesday at JEDCO's new training facility in Jacksonville.
“We're looking to play a more active and direct role in supporting the local workforce by offering training,” said James Hubbard, JEDCO president. “A barrier to training is often its location and we believe by holding training in Jacksonville, we can make it more feasible for people to attend.”
Robert Haberle, who serves as director of JEDCO Director and as chairman of the East Texas Workforce Board, said it is imperative that JEDCO take a direct and active role in workforce development to move our community and people ahead.
“The size and skills of a community’s workforce correlate directly with the quality of jobs they can attract and maintain,” he said.
The program was developed through input from local manufacturers, in partnership with Tyler Junior College. Partial funding for the program came from Workforce Solutions East Texas via the High-Demand Job Training Grant.
Ten participants from local manufacturers and organizations will spend the next six weeks attending a 60-hour leadership and soft skills training program for first-line supervisors working in manufacturing environments.
They'll meet in JEDCO's newly renovated facility at 309 E. Commerce St. According to JEDCO officials, more than 1,300 square feet of unfinished space was transformed into a modern and flexible training room for the program.
Leadership and soft skills will be taught at JEDCO, while technical skills in the areas of hydraulic, pneumatic and electrical systems will be taught by TJC at their state-of-the-art West Campus, the release stated.
Hubbard said training courses and sessions will be designed around JEDCO’s knowledge of local needs gained through our relationships with the business community.
“Businesses are welcome to contact us directly to discuss future opportunities as well,” he said.
The city “benefits from a healthy mix of industries,” said Darrell Dement, JEDCO Chairman . “I am thankful for the local companies who helped shape this program and those that have invested in their people by sending them – JEDCO aims to provide training to meet the diverse needs of local employers.”
For JEDCO, the effort “is an opportunity to give back and serve the people and employers that make Jacksonville a great place to live and work,” Hubbard said. “We need to bolster our workforce and give people the skills necessary to be successful. The size and skills of the local workforce are directly tied to the quality of jobs Jacksonville can attract and maintain.”
Meanwhile, the corporation is in the process of developing a schedule of training classes to be held locally in 2021.
“We do hope to partner with Jacksonville College for future offerings as well,” he said.
Businesses interested in specific training may contact the JEDCO office at 903-586-2102 to discuss to discuss potential assistance, or email Hubbard at jhubbard@jedcotx.com.
About JEDCO
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation was established in 1995 by the voters of Jacksonville. JEDCO is a Type B corporation governed by State Law and operates on revenue from a half-cent sales tax. JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville City Council.
