On March 24, the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation launched a limited time lunch program to support the local restaurant industry, according to a JEDCO release.
The program provides a 50 percent reimbursement to businesses for buying their employees lunch from a restaurant in the Jacksonville city limits; businesses must spend a minimum of $100 to participate, the release stated.
The program is currently scheduled to end April 10, 2020, but an extension is possible.
“JEDCO is glad we can give back by promoting sales at our local restaurants and a delicious meal for our workforce. Jacksonville is a special place and neighbors helping each other at critical times is the essence of what makes this such a wonderful community to work and live,” said JEDCO vice-chairman Nathan Jones.
“I applaud the efforts by many of our restaurants to extend hours, create special menus and offer pick-up or delivery services to keep their doors open and their employees working,” said JEDCO Chairman Darrell Dement.
According to the release, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has a listing of restaurants on their website, www.JacksonvilleTexas.com, “and we encourage you to check Facebook or call businesses for the latest updates.”
For more details about the lunch program, contact JEDCO at 903-586-2102.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.