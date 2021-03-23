At the 2021 International Economic Development Council – Leadership Summit, Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) president, James Hubbard was announced as a recipient of the 2021 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, the biennial award recognizing rising stars under 40 years old in the economic development industry.
The awards program was hosted by Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based integrated marketing firm that works with economic development and travel organizations around the globe, and Jorgenson Consulting, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in non-profit, economic, and community development industries. An independent selection committee of six economic development professionals and site selection consultants evaluated a record-number of 200-plus nominees.
“This past year has demonstrated the importance of economic development in building and sustaining resilient communities,” said Julie Curtin, president of DCI’s economic development practice. “I’m especially impressed by the diverse perspectives and skill sets of this year’s winners as they lead communities to prioritize new ways of thinking, building inclusive and equitable economies, and bringing an attitude of fresh new ideas to the challenges in the industry. The economic development future is bright with these young leaders.”
“As Chairman of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, I congratulate James on this prestigious award,” stated Darrell Dement. “Together, we’ve experienced recent success in bringing key development to Jacksonville. We look forward to a bright future with James and more wins for the community.”
In November 2017, the JEDCO Board of Directors hired James as the Corporation’s president. Hubbard has more than 10-years of local government experience and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.
JEDCO Board direction and City Council support have led to remarkable economic progress and initiatives under Hubbard’s leadership. JEDCO matching grant programs aimed at beautification and assistance to small business have been expanded and enriched. Attraction and expansion efforts have yielded redevelopment along major commercial corridors and downtown, leading to the occupancy of multiple previously vacant buildings. JEDCO has been directly involved with several industrial projects bringing new jobs and significant growth to the tax base, most notably, the expansion of Zyklus Heat Transfer, Inc. to a new 250,000+ square-foot manufacturing facility (currently under construction). JEDCO has also grown to play an active role in community development efforts and those aimed at strengthening the local workforce.
“The economic development industry is in good hands with these rising leaders,” said Todd Jorgenson, managing director and principal of Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. “The communities they represent—from Tuxpan, Mexico to Covington, Kentucky to Québec, Canada—are fortunate to have the smart, innovative ideas of this year’s winners.”
About JEDCO
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation (JEDCO) was established in 1995 by the voters of Jacksonville. JEDCO is a Type B corporation governed by State Law and operates on revenue from a ½ cent sales tax. JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville City Council.
About DCI
Considered the leader in marketing places, Development Counsellors International (DCI) specializes in economic development and tourism marketing. The agency has designed integrated marketing campaigns for more than 500 cities, regions, states and countries. Services include public relations, branding, research, websites, paid media, and talent attraction. www.aboutdci.com
About Jorgenson Consulting
Founded in 1992, Jorgenson Consulting has worked diligently over the past 29 years to establish itself as a premier national executive search firm. With a focus on the fields of non-profit, economic and community development, we partner with our clients to help them identify and secure the highest caliber of executive talent. www.jci-inc.net.
