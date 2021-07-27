The Jacksonville Education Foundation, a non-profit organization founded to support district-wide learning initiatives and encourage teacher innovation, is seeking donations to assist in funding the 2021-2022 classroom grants.
Teachers have submitted their applications for this year’s grant awards, but JEF is needing donor partners to help fund the projects, which include such items as robotic clubs, educational materials, sensory needs and field trips.
To date, JEF and community partners have funded over 117 classroom grants, totaling more than $120,000, spread over all eight campuses that comprise the district.
The Jacksonville Education Foundation’s goal, as stated on their website, is to engage the community of Jacksonville and maximize the academic excellence of the Jacksonville public schools.
Besides the annual teacher grants, JEF also provides scholarships to graduating seniors.
For more information on the Jacksonville Education Foundation, visit jisdfoundation.org, or their Facebook page.
To find out more about the teacher grants or to make a donation, contact JEF by calling 903-586-6511 or via email to stephanie.mcneill@jisdfoundation.org.
