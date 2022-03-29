On Wednesday, March 30, 172 Jersey Mike’s locations in Texas will give every every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the state programs attending the USA Games. For the first time ever, the company is donating all proceeds to a single cause as Jersey Mike’s restaurants from every state will support Special Olympics athletes throughout the country.
All month, generous customers have been making donations at more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the twelfth annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. On March 30’s Day of Giving, it will be Jersey Mike’s turn to give.
Jersey Mike’s has listed the fact they believe the passion for being great has no boundaries as their reason for supporting the Special Olympics USA Games. Their stated goal is to raise enough funds to help every qualifying athlete across the country attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
Every four years, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches fro all 50 states unite to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games. Athletes compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball and flag football.
For more information on the Special Olympics USA Games, visit 2022USAGames.org.
For more information on Jersey Mike’s, visit jerseymikes.com or the Jersey Mike’s Subs Facebook page. The business can also be found on Instagram and Twitter.
