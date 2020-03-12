Council renews city manager’s contract
Five members of the Jacksonville Fire Department were honored Tuesday evening during the Jacksonville City Council meeting for saving the life of a person who was electrocuted.
According to officials, a 23-year-old man was electrocuted while on Lake Jacksonville on Jan. 24. Lightening reportedly went through the man's body, and he was clinically dead when the JFD crew arrived. However, their life-saving techniques rescued him.
JFD Captain Ted Hunt and crew members Luke Logan, Brandon Davis, Alec Tipton and Jay Hooker were on duty during the call to Station No. 1. JFD Chief Keith Fortner said they responded to the call in less than three minutes, and the victim is now on the road to a healthy recovery thanks to them.
Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith acknowledged that Fortner and EMS Coordinator Alicia Whetsell also responded to the electrocution call.
In another ceremony, Sgt. Steven Markasky was promoted to captain. A member of Jacksonville Police Department since 2012, Markasky has been a field training officer, SWAT Team Leader, a certified drug recognition expert, canine handler and a member of the Honor Guard. JFD
firefighter Johnny Markasky, Steven's brother, had the honor of pinning on his Captain ranks.
Republic Services was recognized as the “Employer of the Month.” Republic Services provides residential and commercial trash services locally, and manages the Royal Oaks landfill in Jacksonville with more than 30 employees.
After an executive session, Greg Smith's contract was renewed for two years. Other action taken afterwards in open session included the approval of the city manager to modify an agreement with GVD Construction; and approval of the city manager to sell city property at the intersection of County Roads 3105 and 3102.
In other business, a grant application allowing for rifle-resistant body armor for the Jacksonville Police Department was approved. If received, the grant would pay for 100 percent of the cost of the body armor, according to officials.
The purchase of two barges to be used for the annual fireworks display at Lake Jacksonville was also approved. The barges are set to cost
an estimated $8,000 each, and the Lake Jacksonville Association has agreed to pay for one of them.
Also at the lake, an ordinance designating swim areas and regulating swimming in Lake Jacksonville was approved.
“This ordinance intends to improve the safety of the swimmers in Lake Jacksonville,” officials said.
Council members also approved allowing the city manager to negotiate and execute a contract for the rehabilitation of the city pool.
The council received information from Pattillo, Brown and Hill regarding the 2018-19 city audit, as well as information about a proposed voluntary annexation on property on US Highway 79. The annexation was approved.
Other items approved included:
An interlocal agreement to sell a street sweeper to Cherokee County; and
A work order for KSA to provide engineering services for ground storage tanks at the surface water treatment plant.
Other consent agenda items approved included:
Minutes from the Feb. 11 regular council meeting and a March 5 agenda workshop;
An election judge and clerks for May 2 municipal elections and setting pay rates for those positions;
An ordinance canceling the election for District 4;
Re-appointing Judge Dan Connelly and Judge Paul Mascot to the municipal court;
Temporarily closing of Medi-Vac Street for bypass pumping; and
A resolution denying a Centerpoint Energy rate increase.
Mayor Pro Tem/Dist. 4 Councilman Rob Gowin was not present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.