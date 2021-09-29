Jacksonville High School has announced the members of the 2021 Homecoming court. They are (pictured, from left, standing) Marco Hernandez, Shania Hernandez, David Maldonado, Juliza Cabrera, Civin Du, Vito High, Kylee Carroll, Jose Angel Sanchez, Erika Garcia, (sitting) Ashley Freeney, Kevin Nava and Madison Soultanova.
The King and Queen will be announced during the pregame Homecoming ceremony on Oct. 8.
The Jacksonville Indians will host the Pine Tree Pirates. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
