All-Region Choir Members.jpg
Photo courtesy of JISD

Jacksonville High School Varsity Choir members participated at the TMEA Region 21 Mixed Choir audition, with 19 members making the All-Region Choir and 16 of those advancing to the Pre-Area round.

Earning first chair in the All-Region Choir and advancing to the Pre-Area round were Dane Trent, Tenor 1; and Alexis Mendoza-Sanchez, Tenor 2.

Others who attained a place in the All-Region Choir and are proceeding to the Pre-Area round include:

Sopranos:

Isabella Jamoco, 10th chair;

Lizzuly Martinez, 11th chair;

Nadia Nevue, 13th chair;

Alto 1: Mary Mooney, 12th chair;

Alto 2:

Emma Dorman, seventh chair;

Tianna Hall, eighth chair;

Laura Simpson, ninth chair;

Meagan Holliday, 12th chair;

Julianna Dublin, 13th chair;

Tenor 2: Lastat Simmons, third chair;

Bass 1:

Sammie Beall, eighth chair;

Matthew Blankenship, ninth chair;

Josue Gaytan, 12th chair

Ramiro Alvarez, 13th chair

The remaining students who earned a place in the All-Region Choir included Ruby Castillo, Soprano 2, 16th chair; Hannah Starling, Soprano 2, 18th chair; and 1 Jaquelin Ponce, Alto 1, 19th chair.

The Pre-Area contest is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Jacksonville.

