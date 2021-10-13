Jacksonville High School Varsity Choir members participated at the TMEA Region 21 Mixed Choir audition, with 19 members making the All-Region Choir and 16 of those advancing to the Pre-Area round.
Earning first chair in the All-Region Choir and advancing to the Pre-Area round were Dane Trent, Tenor 1; and Alexis Mendoza-Sanchez, Tenor 2.
Others who attained a place in the All-Region Choir and are proceeding to the Pre-Area round include:
Sopranos:
Isabella Jamoco, 10th chair;
Lizzuly Martinez, 11th chair;
Nadia Nevue, 13th chair;
Alto 1: Mary Mooney, 12th chair;
Alto 2:
Emma Dorman, seventh chair;
Tianna Hall, eighth chair;
Laura Simpson, ninth chair;
Meagan Holliday, 12th chair;
Julianna Dublin, 13th chair;
Tenor 2: Lastat Simmons, third chair;
Bass 1:
Sammie Beall, eighth chair;
Matthew Blankenship, ninth chair;
Josue Gaytan, 12th chair
Ramiro Alvarez, 13th chair
The remaining students who earned a place in the All-Region Choir included Ruby Castillo, Soprano 2, 16th chair; Hannah Starling, Soprano 2, 18th chair; and 1 Jaquelin Ponce, Alto 1, 19th chair.
The Pre-Area contest is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.