JHS elects Ta'rodjah Brooks and Anthony Morales as homecoming queen and king

Seniors Ta’rodjah Brooks and Anthony Morales were crowned Jacksonville High School Homecoming 2023 Queen and King during a special pre-game ceremony that took place at The Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.
Brooks and Morales were elected by a vote of the JHS students. Five young ladies and an equal number of young men, all seniors, were nominated for queen and king, respectively.
A large number of Indian faithful packed the home side stands to celebrate the occasion.
As for the football game; Pine Tree defeated the Tribe, 34-13.
