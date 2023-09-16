JHS elects Ta'rodjah Brooks and Anthony Morales as homecoming queen and king

From left seniors Ta'rodjah Brooks and Anthony Morales were elected Homecoming 2023 Queen and King at Jacksonville High School Friday night.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

Seniors Ta’rodjah Brooks and Anthony Morales were crowned Jacksonville High School Homecoming 2023 Queen and King during a special pre-game ceremony that took place at The Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.

Brooks and Morales were elected by a vote of the JHS students. Five young ladies and an equal number of young men, all seniors, were nominated for queen and king, respectively.

A large number of Indian faithful packed the home side stands to celebrate the occasion.

As for the football game; Pine Tree defeated the Tribe, 34-13.

