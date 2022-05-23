The Jacksonville High School hosted a commencement ceremony for its graduating seniors Friday, May 20, in the Historic Tomato Bowl. The 2022 graduates have been accepted to 47 different post-secondary institutions in six different states. Some will be joining the Marine Corps, the United States Navy and the U.S. Air Force.
David Maldonado, in his salutatory speech, addressed his class with humor and encouragement.
“After I finish my speech and the parent’s in the crowd finish saying, ‘thank God, it’s finally over,’ all of the students on this field will get to walk across this stage, receive their diplomas, and will no longer belong to Jacksonville High School. Tonight signifies the end of one chapter and the start of another.
Valedictorian Julianna Dublin spoke on the subject of time.
“As I was brainstorming different ideas to speak about and asking different people their opinions, everyone’s advice always had one thing in common, time,” Valedictorian Julianna Dublin said.
She indicated time was relative, with its passing seeming quick or slow depending on what one is doing.
Dublin then asked if there was a point at which her classmates would stop time, referring to different events occurring through their school years. She concluded the trip down memory lane by stating the fact that once gone, time is something one cannot get back.
“Time is precious and something to cherish,” Dublin said. “Always remember that time is a gift that should be used wisely.”
She advised her classmates to use the time they are given in a manner that would lead to success.
“It’s going to be so easy to blame others or blame your lack of time, but how you spend your time is up to you,” she said.
Dublin encouraged her fellow graduates to spend a little time thanking parents, family members, classmates and teachers who helped them reach achieve their graduation.
In concluding, Dublin asked this question, “Where do you see yourself and your life in years to come and how will you spend your time to get there?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.