JHS products named to Dean's List at Baylor

WACO — Samuel G. Baker and Mackenzie A. Pierce, both graduates of Jacksonville High School, have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring semester at Baylor University.
Baker is enrolled in the School of Engineering & Computer Science while Phillips is enrolled in the Hankamer School of Business.
To qualify for the Dean's Academic Honor List a student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7, with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
More than 5.300 Baylor students made the Dean's List for the spring semester.
