A group of Jacksonville High Cchool seniors, with help from family and friends, set up shop Saturday morning in the school’s parking lot to paint their senior parking spaces.
Principal Ben Peacock approved of the event as a way to raise morale and funds for their class. Each senior paid a small fee to personalize their spot, with the funds used to support the upcoming senior prom. A Chuck Wagon lunch scheduled during the spring semester was to be a major fundraiser for the class this year but was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Seniors felt this was a fun way to make memories while replacing some of those funds.
A multitude of designs included airplanes,sunflowers, logos of their favorite fast food places, and arrow heads.
It seemed like it would to be an easy task but the doors of Sherwin Williams were kept revolving with students needing more and more paint to cover a very porous concrete. Several students also included their name, class year and a quote that was special to them. The first annual parking spot painting event was a great way to start off the year bonding with classmates and making memories of their final year.
