2020 JHS Honors Review

Casting ballots for favorites in a variety of categories, Jacksonvile High School students recently recognized their peers as part of this year’s Honors Review.

This included:

Mr. and Ms. JHS – Jeremy Singleton and Chloie Devillier; finalists – Christian Calvillo, Milly Salas, Jordan Pollard, Richard Elias

Senior Class Favorites– Naomi Beale and Marco Nunez

Junior Class Favorites – Kylie McCown and Patrick Clater

Sophomore Class Favorites – Ashley Freeney and Ahmir Hill

Freshman Class Favorites – Dixie Dowling and Ryan McCown

Most Athletic – Brandi Diaz and Aaron Richardson

Most Beautiful/Most Handsome – Marco Avella and Saylor Williams; finalists – Barbie Villegas, Lauren Welch, Taylor Bingham, Jaylon Freeney

Most Likely To Succeed – Kirsten Pardo and Jackson Dublin

Most Talented – Madison Hughes and Alec Christiansen

Mr. and Ms. Sunshine – Donovan Castillo and Morgan Washburn

Mr. and Ms. Spirit – Cameron Glass and Ashley Llanas

Art Club – Alexis Wyatt and Claudio Hinojosa

Band – Alejandra Hernandez and Richard Elias

Campus Cutie and Beau – Lauryn Johnson and Carlos Camacho

Curtain Club – Racquel Jackson and James Villanueva

Charmers – Naomi Beale and Matt Jenkins

Cheer – Lauryn Johnson

Choir – Naomi Beale and Alec Christiansen

Culinary – Nicole Hinton and Hector Garcia

Debate – Jennifer Solis and Adrian Hernandez

Drumbeat – Ashley Llanas

FCCLA – Nuvia Bergara and Jimmy Guerrero

FFA – Caylee Sanford and Jeremy Singleton

HOSA – Hailey Strom and Alexis Medellin

Key Club – Bailey Helm and Leovardo Leyva

National Honor Society – Amarelis Gonzalez and Saul Martinez

STUCO – Brianna Bauer and Jeremy Singleton

Yearbook – Amerelis Gonzalez and Albert Garcia

Tags

Recommended for you