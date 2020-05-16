Casting ballots for favorites in a variety of categories, Jacksonvile High School students recently recognized their peers as part of this year’s Honors Review.
This included:
Mr. and Ms. JHS – Jeremy Singleton and Chloie Devillier; finalists – Christian Calvillo, Milly Salas, Jordan Pollard, Richard Elias
Senior Class Favorites– Naomi Beale and Marco Nunez
Junior Class Favorites – Kylie McCown and Patrick Clater
Sophomore Class Favorites – Ashley Freeney and Ahmir Hill
Freshman Class Favorites – Dixie Dowling and Ryan McCown
Most Athletic – Brandi Diaz and Aaron Richardson
Most Beautiful/Most Handsome – Marco Avella and Saylor Williams; finalists – Barbie Villegas, Lauren Welch, Taylor Bingham, Jaylon Freeney
Most Likely To Succeed – Kirsten Pardo and Jackson Dublin
Most Talented – Madison Hughes and Alec Christiansen
Mr. and Ms. Sunshine – Donovan Castillo and Morgan Washburn
Mr. and Ms. Spirit – Cameron Glass and Ashley Llanas
Art Club – Alexis Wyatt and Claudio Hinojosa
Band – Alejandra Hernandez and Richard Elias
Campus Cutie and Beau – Lauryn Johnson and Carlos Camacho
Curtain Club – Racquel Jackson and James Villanueva
Charmers – Naomi Beale and Matt Jenkins
Cheer – Lauryn Johnson
Choir – Naomi Beale and Alec Christiansen
Culinary – Nicole Hinton and Hector Garcia
Debate – Jennifer Solis and Adrian Hernandez
Drumbeat – Ashley Llanas
FCCLA – Nuvia Bergara and Jimmy Guerrero
FFA – Caylee Sanford and Jeremy Singleton
HOSA – Hailey Strom and Alexis Medellin
Key Club – Bailey Helm and Leovardo Leyva
National Honor Society – Amarelis Gonzalez and Saul Martinez
STUCO – Brianna Bauer and Jeremy Singleton
Yearbook – Amerelis Gonzalez and Albert Garcia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.