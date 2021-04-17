Three Jacksonville High School choirs recently performed at the UIL Region 21 contest at Whitehouse, Non-Varsity Treble, Non-Varsity Mixed and Varsity Mixed Choir. The contest consisted of concert and sight-reading evaluation portions.
Both of the non-varsity choirs earned a Division 2 in sight-reading.
The Non-Varsity Treble Choir has 17 UIL members and the Non-Varsity Mixed, 31 members, including five seniors.
The Varsity Mixed Choir earned a Division 1, the top achievable score, in both concert and sight-reading, acquiring a Sweepstakes trophy in the process.
A non-varsity choir received a Sweepstakes in 2014 and although the Mixed Varsity Choir has received Division 1 plaques, it has been many years they have earned the Sweepstakes, according to JHS Choir Director Tiffany Hammock.
Hammock is proud of her students’ performance.
“We graduated a large group of seniors out of the varsity choir last year that did not get to perform at UIL because we were in the middle of the shut down,” Hammocks stated. “I knew the group last year had a very good chance of bringing home a Sweepstakes and it was disappointing to miss out on that opportunity. I knew going into this year we still had a good chance. We had several returning members and a few new members.”
This year’s Varsity Mixed Choir had 23 UIL members, including six seniors.
With the difficulties presented by COVID-19 restrictions, Hammock noted the difficulty her students endured to achieve their Sweepstakes win.
“It has been a different year to instruct and prepare through student quarantines and singing in masks every day in class, but we continued to work on technique and details. Not every rehearsal was perfect, but we persevered and pushed through,” Hammock stated.
For the concert portion of the contest, the varsity choir performed three pieces, “Casita de Campo” arranged by Juan Tony Guzman; “A-ain’a That Good News” arranged by William L. Dawson; and “Exsultate!” by Mary Lynn Lightfoot.
For the sight-reading portion of the competition, the choir is assigned a piece in which they have six minutes for review. During this time they are not allowed to sing, hum or have any accompaniment, but are allowed to clap or count rhythms aloud.
Achieving Division 1 scores and receiving the Sweepstakes trophy was a delight for the choir members.
Hammock hid the large trophy under some choir t-shirts on a rolling cart until she could make the announcement, at which time she revealed the trophy.
“They were very excited. Some of them jumped up and down with excitement and others squealed with joy. One senior was eager to hold it and pose for a picture,” Hammock stated. “It was a great moment I will always remember.”
The current students knew there was a chance to perform as well last year and are both proud and excited to have reached the goal for which they have so long prepared, according to Hammock.
“I hope that it creates a desire for them to continue striving for excellence and bringing home more Sweepstakes trophies in the future,” Hammock stated. “It is a great feeling to encourage them to achieve great things, instruct them through the learning process and then watch them reach their goal.”
Despite the difficulties and challenges faced, Hammock reports the year has been successful.
“Sixteen students made the All-Region Choir, five students made the Region Honor Choir, four students advanced to Area. One student made the Texas All-State Choir, our first in 10 years. We brought home over 30 First Division medals for UIL Solo and Ensemble and a Varsity Mixed Sweepstakes trophy,” Hammock stated. “We have achieved a lot to be proud of this year.”
