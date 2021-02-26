The Jacksonville ISD trustees accepted Dr. Chad Kelly’s resignation as superintendent at a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 25.
“An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Kelly the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent. The Board and Dr. Kelly have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the District,” read a portion of a joint statement between the JISD school board and Kelly.
In the release, Kelly thanked trustees, past and present, for providing him the opportunity to serve in the Jacksonville district and expressed heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the District’s programs and services during his term as Superintendent.
Trustees conveyed their sincere appreciation to Dr. Kelly for his efforts while serving as Superintendent and extended best wishes to Dr. Kelly in his future endeavors.
During the same meeting in which the board accepted Kelly’s resignation, trustees unanimously elected Brad Stewart to serve as interim superintendent.
Stewart is currently in his 24th year of education and is the associate superintendent of personnel and operations for the district. He assumes his new role as interim superintendent immediately.
“It is a very humbling thing for me. I am very excited to step into this role and to be able to assist Jacksonville ISD during this transition period with as little disruption as possible,” Stewart said. “Jacksonville ISD is strong and it’s going to continue to be strong.”
Stewart is a 1987 graduation of Jacksonville High School who began his teaching career with JISD in 1997 as a middle school history teacher.
He transitioned into a leadership role in 2003, being named assistant principal for Joe Wright Elementary before being appointed principal in 2006.
In 2013, he became director of human resources and was named assistant superintendent of personnel the following year, associate superintendent of curriculum and personnel in 2015 and, since 2016, has served as associate superintendent of personnel and operations.
Stewart and his wife Tina have three daughters, Kristin, Kayla Beth and Karleigh, all of whom are JHS alumni.
In his first act as interim superintendent, Stewart recommended the trustees approve the hire of Erica Gresham as Compass Center Principal.
“Her counseling background, along with her administrative experience, has proven to be a very good fit for our Compass Center position. We believe that she has a very unique skill set that allows her to be potentially very successful as the Compass Center Principal.”
Gresham, a 1999 JHS graduate, is a 16-years employee of Jacksonville ISD.
She began her career as a teacher at the middle school, served as councilor and then assistant principal at West Side Elementary and transferred to the Compass Center two years ago to serve as assistant principal there.
Gresham was unanimously approved for the position.
She is married to DPS Trooper Stephen Gresham and has one daughter, Stevie Rae, who is currently enrolled in JISD.
“I have enjoyed each position I’ve been in through the years. It’s been an amazing experience to build relationship with staff, students, parents and the community to build and promote student success,” Gresham stated. “As a Jacksonville alumna, I truly enjoy seeing the impact I’ve seen that we can make in our community. It’s never an option for a student to not be successful, but possibly what can we do to help each student be successful.”
Calah Moake reported the only contested position for the board of trustees election May 1 was that of Place 5. Incumbent Blake Stephens and challenger Loretta Doty will meet at the administration building at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, to draw for a place on the ballot.
The consent agenda was passed in whole and included minutes of the Jan. 25 meeting and various staff reports.
The board changed the date of the next regular monthly meeting from March 15 to Monday, March 29. The change was due to the original date falling during the week of spring break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.