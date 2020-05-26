Jacksonville ISD will offer a free summer food program in conjunction with the Texas Department of Agriculture, with breakfast and lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 to July 30 at East Side Elementary, 711 Fort Worth St.
According to JISD Food Services Director Clayton M. Carter, the program is open to all children under the age of 18 regardless of income, as well as to individuals who are older than age 18 and enrolled in school programs for people with disabilities.
More than 2,000 summer food meal sites across Texas are expected to be in operation in places such as recreation centers, schools, parks, churches, day camps and community centers and supported by community sponsors. Sites are located in areas where more than 50 percent of the children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program, he said. Up-to-date information on meal sites is available statewide by calling 2-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.