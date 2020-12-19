Jacksonville ISD trustees approved a COVID 15-minute rapid antigen test for students and staff within the district at the board meeting held Dec. 14.
The 15-minute test was approved by the state of Texas “to give the ability to quickly identify and isolate positive individuals before they can transmit the virus to others,” said Bill Avera, JISD Chief of Police and Emergency Manager.
The tests are free of charge to both the school district and the individual receiving the test.
“The state of Texas and the federal government are paying the entire bill for this,” Avera said. “They will provide all the tests. They provide all the training, free of charge. There’s no equipment required. They are even providing some additional PPE for test administrators.”
The tests, which require only a nasal swab, would be “strictly voluntary, not mandated for any group,” Avera said.
Any student under the age of 18 would need parental consent to be tested, but student 18 and older can consent to be tested on their own.
The tests, available to district students and staff, will not be available to family members or the general public.
The true positive rate for the test is 98 percent and the true negative rate is 96 percent, Avera reported.
For tests that return positive results, those individuals would be referred to their primary care physicians for further testing.
“This test looks for a protein in the virus, not the virus itself,” Avera said.
The test can be conducted at any location within the district.
“Although we saw the first vaccines administered today across the country, it will be probably mid-second quarter before there’s sufficient supplies to get to the general population,” Avera said. “We still have a long winter and a spring ahead of us to do the best we can to remain open. We’re hoping that this will do it.”
Other action items approved by the board included:
- an interlocal agreement and resolution with Region 19 Purchasing Cooperative,
- the designation of CFO Luke Ocker as investment officer,
- a resolution extending the Emergency Paid Sick Leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and
- the consent agenda.
Various information items were reviewed, including the results of the Cherokee County property value protest.
The local appraised property values differed from state assigned values by a percentage that would requires the county to adjust their values. Normally, a grace period would be given for local values to be brought closer in line with the state’s. However, the Methods and Assistance Program (MAP) requirements mandated by the state, were not fully completed by the appraisal district. This failure leaves the county and the school districts without a grace period.
Although the district was originally going to lose over $1 million in funding, the appeal brought the loss down to $611,000.
During a hearing on Schools FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas), it was reported that the school earned a 98, or Superior, rating.
A hearing on the 2019-2020 Texas Academic Performance Report was also conducted. The district was not rated due to a declared state of disaster. The district, however, remains accredited and did meet all the requirements for special education.
The next regular monthly board meeting is scheduled for January 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.