JISD awaiting TEA recommendations before finalizing fall plans

With the start of the 2020-21 school year roughly seven weeks away, the Jacksonville Independent School District, like many other school districts in the state, is waiting for direction from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) before making its final decisions.
“What we do know at this time is all Texas public schools are required to offer remote learning as an option,” Grace Traylor, JISD Public Information Officer said on Wednesday. “While we know remote learning may be the best choice for some families, we are eager to get our students back on campus, in safe and healthy environments and receiving in-person instruction.”
Traylor said that while the district is focused on returning in August, different plans are being made due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A final plan will be put out to parents as soon as we feel we have as much information as much information as possible from the TEA to make those decisions,” Traylor said. “TEA has not issued guidelines as of yet concerning the many legitimate questions parents and students have.”
Guidelines on how school districts are to go about reopening were expected to be released to the districts by the TEA on June 23, but were delayed indefinitely.
Mike Morath, TEA Superintendent stated in mid June that he believes it will be safe for public school students, faculty and staff to return to campuses for in-person learning in the fall.
A COVID Q & A page will soon be included on the district website (jisd.org) so that parents can submit their questions. Once, the district receives an action plan for the fall from the TEA, the submitted questions will be answered.
In the meantime, parents may email their COVID-19 questions to grace.traylor@jisd.org.
JISD's COVID-19 Task Force meets daily and carefully reviews information from local, county and state officials in order to assemble the best options for the district's students and staff.
“The safety and health of our students and staff is paramount,” Traylor said.
Traylor reenforced the fact that JISD is committed to conducting in-person instruction in the new school year, while also providing a remote learning option to accommodate families that are more comfortable with this method.
“At this time JISD is planning to start school as normal on Aug. 18,” Traylor said. “For the families that that prefer remote learning, school would also start on Aug. 18.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.