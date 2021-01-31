With January being School Board Appreciation Month, Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly recognized the board members and thanked them for their service.
“They believe in public education and they believe what they do is a noble case, as we do,” Kelly said. “The administration, staff and faculty of Jacksonville ISD do appreciate this school board and the hard work and dedication they put in, almost on a daily basis. What they give to our community is endless and is so much appreciated.”
A video consisting of students’ remarks to and about the school board was presented following the superintendent’s statement.
In action items, trustees adopted an order of election for May 1 and approved a joint election agreement with the city of Jacksonville.
Board members also approved:
• Policy updates;
• JISD investment policy;
• Adoption of early literacy and mathematics goals; and
• The consent agenda, including a tax refund request in the amount of $5,947.28.
The board received the annual Career and Technical Education report from Jeff Boyd who stated that, due to school being unexpectedly shut down and students not returning to the classroom following spring break in 2020, only 16 certifications were earned.
The goal this year is to reach at least 100 certifications and plans have been implemented to assist students in earning them.
Two second-year CTE courses have been added, Graphic Design II and Engineering Design Presentations.
“We also want to look at expanding our CTE offerings at the middle school level,” Boyd said.
The College, Career and Military Readiness report was presented by Ben Peacock and Sarah Stephens. The district has developed goals related to the 10 indicators the state requires school districts to address.
Other reports received included the annual tabulation for custodial supplies and the JMS weight room update.
