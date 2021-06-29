Bill Avera was installed as the First Vice President of the Texas School District Police Chiefs Association last week at the conclusion of the annual training conference, which was held in Galveston.
Officers are elected on a biennium basis and Avera will serve in his new role for the 2021-2023 span. He previously served as Second Vice President of the organization.
Since 2016, Avera has headed the Jacksonville ISD Police Department which consists of four officers, including himself. He also serves as the Emergency Manager for the district.
The TSDPCA was founding in 1996 when school district police chiefs from Houston and surrounding areas held a luncheon for the purpose of discussing mutual concerns and sharing ideas, according to the TSDPCA website. The chiefs continued with quarterly meetings until a decision in 1997 to form the Southeast Texas School Distict Police Chiefs Association. At the time, school district police departments were a relatively new concept and many were experiencing problems association with non-traditional police organizations so the group was formed to collectively resolve the problems faced by these law enforcement agencies.
The first annual training conference took place in 1998 at the Aldinie School District in Harris County. The organization voted to change the name of the group to Texas School District Police Chiefs Association in 2001 in order to promote the standardization of school district policing statewide.
Other TSDPCA officers for the 2021-2023 biennium include:
President – Chief Colomon Cook, Humble ISD;
Immediate Past President – Chief David Kimberly, Klein ISD;
Second VP – Chief Jeremy Scruggs, Ennis ISD;
Third VP – Chief Kirby Warnke, Corpus Christi ISD;
Fourth VP – Chief Charles McDuffie, Altanta ISD;
Secretary – Chief Alan Bragg, retired; and
Treasurer – Chief Jimmy Womack, (retired).
For more information about the Texas School District Police Chiefs Association, visit texasisdchiefs.com.
