Jacksonville ISD will implement “a preventative closure of the district beginning Monday, March 16, in response to the national healthcare crisis,” according to a release issued late Friday by district officials.
“Jacksonville ISD has been in constant contact with local and state health officials concerning the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, Jacksonville ISD has decided to institute a preventative closure of the district beginning Monday, March 16 … this includes students as well as staff,” it stated, adding that the district will “continue to monitor and plan with local and state officials and update (information) accordingly.” Meanwhile, the district will provide daily lunches for students ages 18 and younger, with meals served at East Side Elementary, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Entry will be through a cafeteria door on Waco Street.
Updated information will be posted on the district website, www.jisd.org.
