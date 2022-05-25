JISD committed to school safety; to increase patrols for remainder of week

The Jacksonville Independent School District released information in response to the school shooting that claimed the lives of at least 19 elementary school children and two teachers on Tuesday.
The media brief stated the school district mourns for those in the Uvalde CISD.
Also, the JISD would like to reassure the community that its schools continue to be a secure place for students and staff.
While no known threats have been made to any of the JISD schools, the district will be increasing patrol presence at its campuses for the remainder of the week, which will provide support over the next few days.
“Our commitment and resolve to school safety remains consistent,” the media release said. “We are fortunate to have a strong partnership with our community law enforcement officers, emergency management leadership and first responders.”
