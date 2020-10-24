Jacksonville ISD Superintendent Dr. Chad Kelly presented concerns to the board of trustees regarding the accessibility of Cook Field at the regularly scheduled meeting Monday, Oct. 19.
“There is a use of our fields during times when outside members of the Jacksonville ISD community should not be on our field, especially those times when we are in school educating students and times when we are using it, for instance, when the band uses it six-o’clock every Monday night,” Kelly said. “What’s happening is our two doors that enter into the field are starting to rust pretty badly and we are having to do some chaining of the gates when nobody’s inside the facility. Because we cannot control the doors, there’s been unbridled access by our entire community to utilize the facility at any time.”
Signs are posted stating the field is closed to the public during school hours and noting the times which the public can utilize the facility.
“The time is actually 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m currently and then there’s an evening period, unless it’s being used, and it’s the evening period that’s causing us the most difficulty and just the overwhelming number of people that want to use it when our groups are trying to work that’s begun to create problems,” JISD Police Chief Bill Avera said.
Kelly reported there was an ongoing effort to identify a door type to use as a replacement for the two entryways.
With October being National Principals Month, Kelly acknowledged JISD principals.
“They put in such an amazing amount of time and energy and effort to ensure their campuses are very successful and their teachers are successful. Every one of our principals is a shining star in their own right and they have done amazing things through this time of COVID and dealing with things they have never had to deal with, not unlike our teachers,” Kelly said.
Regarding action items, trustees adopted the 2020 certified tax roll. Also approved were a Purchasing Cooperative list; an updated 2020-2021 T-TESS list of appraisers, which contained one additional name, Mallory Pouliasis; the at-risk manual and the consent agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.