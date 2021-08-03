JISD Convocation canceled due to local spike in COVID cases

Due to a surge in the number of COVID cases locally, the Jacksonville Independent School District has canceled its Convocation, which was scheduled to take place on Aug. 10.
JISD Public Information Officer Grace Traylor said the decision was made “as a precautionary measure.”
The annual Pow Wow, slated for Aug. 20 at the Historic Tomato Bowl, is still scheduled to take place.
The district is set to start classes on Aug. 17.
