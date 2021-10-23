The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees honored each of the campus principals during the Oct. 18 meeting.
“I believe that every position in the school district is vitally important to make sure that our students receive the education that they deserve and so much need. But when we talk about honoring principals in the month of October, this is really one of the most demanding jobs that we have in our district. If you stop and think about what our campus principals do every single day, they are the visionary leader of the campus,” Superintendent Brad Stewart said. “I am very, very proud to say that the group of principals that we have in Jacksonville ISD are a phenomenal group of people.”
A framed copy of Governor Greg Abbott’s proclamation declaring October as Principals Month was presented to each of the JISD principals.
The trustees received a report from Douglas Whitt of SAMCO Capital regarding potential bond refunding for interest cost savings.
“You have taken advantage of this market one time last year, saving about $12.8 million of interest cost savings on an existing bond that happened to have a call date at the time that these rates hit that low point. The bonds that we’re talking about today have an optional redemption call date in the future, so those bonds could not be done effectively back a year-and-a-half ago, but they are at the point now where we think they are becoming ripe for refunding, as we call it, because we are getting closer and closer to that call date,” Whitt said.
He explained that due to changes in interest rates and in federal tax code, there was a substantial amount of reduction in the interest rate available.
Overall, it is believed a refinancing of the bonds under consideration could possibly result in a savings of over $5 million.
“The last thing is really a schedule, primarily for the administration, but the final word there is that, with your action tonight, we’ll be ready by the first week of November to enter the market. We’ll evaluate whether we enter the market at that time, but we’ll be ready to go and can go any time after the first week in November,” Whitt said.
Following the presentation by Whitt, the board adopted an order authorizing the issuance of refunding bonds, establishing a minimum threshold of $5 million.
Trustees also approved the sale of unused and unnecessary, salvaged aluminum bleacher material that remained from the 2018 Tomato Bowl renovations.
“We’ve used some of that material throughout the years for different projects that we’ve had in the district and we have sold some of that material along the way,” Stewart said.
“We’ve done an assessment of about how much we have out there and what the fair market value of that particular amount of aluminum is. Jacksonville Rodeo Association is wanting to purchase this so they can refurbish some of the rodeo grounds seating around the arena.”
The rodeo association offered $11,860 for the material and could schedule pick up Nov. 13.
The board approved the sale, accepting the stated offer, which Stewart had said was a fair price.
Other items approved by trustees included:
• 2021 certified tax roll;
• Special education remote homebound waiver;
• JISD at-risk manual;
• Resolution nominating Connie Nice, Lee-Anne Kindle-Ousley, and Jim Tarrant to the Cherokee County Appraisal District board; and
• The consent agenda.
A public hearing on accelerated funding and success rate garnered no comments from the public.
Information presented during the hearing indicated 61 tests were passed following the summer accelerated instruction for EOC. In 2019, the previous program conducted, resulted in 52 tests passed.
No action was necessary following the hearing as it was an informational item.
