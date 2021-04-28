The Jacksonville ISD trustees, in a unanimous decision during special meeting April 28, named Brad Stewart as the lone finalist for the position of Jacksonville ISD Superintendent of Schools. Stewart had been selected to serve as interim superintendent Feb. 25 following the board’s acceptance of Dr. Chad Kelley’s resignation.
“The JISD Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce the selection of Brad Stewart as our lone finalist,” JISD Board President Randy McCown said in a release from the district. “With his qualifications and experience, as well as his extensive knowledge of JISD, he is the ideal candidate for Jacksonville ISD. We are excited about him leading the district and believe the best is yet to come for us. Brad has for many years demonstrated extraordinary leadership as an Associate Superintendent, and we have total confidence in his vision and focus on the future of Jacksonville ISD.”
Stewart began his career with JISD in 1997 as a middle school history teacher. In 2003, he became Assistant Principal of Joe Wright Elementary before being appointed as principal in 2006.
He moved into district administration, taking the position of Director of Human Resources in 2013, named Assistant Superintendent of Personnel in 2014 and Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Personnel in 2015. Since 2016, Stewart has served in the position of Associate Superintendent of Personnel and Operations.
“It is both humbling and an extreme honor to be named as the lone finalist for the superintendent position as we continue the great work of Jacksonville ISD,” he said. “I very much look forward to working with our spectacular team of professionals dedicated to ensuring that JISD is a thriving, successful district for all students and staff.”
